BOSTON (CBS) — When DeAndre Hopkins’ name was mentioned as a trade possibility on Monday, it was kind of hard to believe. When Hopkins was traded in one of the more lopsided deals in NFL history, it was even harder to fathom.

Nevertheless, Hopkins is now an Arizona Cardinal, and it only cost running back David Johnson and a second-round pick (plus a fourth-round pick swap). Considering Stefon Diggs was later traded for four picks (including a first-rounder), it’s safe to say that Hopkins was sold out of the bargain bin.

It stands to reason, then, that the offensively thin Patriots might have found a use for Hopkins, who’s been a First Team All-Pro in each of the last three seasons. Ditto for Diggs.

According to the MMQB’s Albert Breer, the Patriots did have discussions with the Texans regarding Hopkins and did have discussions with the Vikings regarding Diggs. Neither came to fruition.

The Patriots were another team that talked to the Vikings about Stefon Diggs on Monday. — Albert Breer (@AlbertBreer) March 17, 2020

On Hopkins, Breer said on NBC Sports Boston that the Patriots “were a part of the DeAndre Hopkins discussions over the last couple of weeks.”

As for why the Patriots didn’t land the All-Pro receiver, Breer cited two reasons: A “personality conflict” with Bill O’Brien, and a desire for a new contract.

On the personality conflict, Breer said, “Maybe the Patriots had a little too much information on that. Maybe because they knew that, they thought that there could be an issue.”

"I was actually told that they were part of the DeAndre Hopkins discussions over the past couple of weeks."@AlbertBreer says the Patriots were involved in trade talks for DeAndre Hopkins before he was traded to the Cardinals — NBC Sports Boston (@NBCSBoston) March 17, 2020

In any event, the Patriots missed out on Diggs — and given the price Buffalo paid, that’s understandable. And they missed out on Hopkins.

That beefed-up, redesigned, supercharged offense that some people expected Bill Belichick to build will apparently not be built in one day.