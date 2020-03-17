BOSTON (CBS) — Tom Brady led the Patriots to six Super Bowl titles and nine Super Bowl appearances over his 20 years in New England. Now that Brady has announced that his career will continue elsewhere, of course New England’s Super Bowl odds have taken a hit.
The oddsmakers have dropped New England’s chances of winning the Super Bowl and AFC championship in 2020. The Patriots went from +1400 to win Super Bowl LV on Monday, to +2500 on Tuesday. That dropped them from the team with the fifth-best Super Bowl odds to tied for seventh with the Seattle Seahawks. The Kansas City Chiefs remain the favorite at +700.
The Patriots odds to win the Super Bowl 55 have dropped from +1400 to +2500, per BetOnline.
— Odds Shark (@OddsShark) March 17, 2020
In Bill Belichick they only kinda, sorta trust, apparently.
The Patriots are still third behind the Chiefs and Baltimore Ravens to win the AFC, though they’re going to have a tough time leapfrogging the defending champs and a team with Lamar Jackson leading a high-powered offense.
The oddsmakers do think the Patriots will continue their dominance over the AFC East, though, listing Bill Belichick’s club as the favorites to win the division for a 12th straight season.