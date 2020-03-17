Comments
BOSTON (CBS) – The number of coronavirus cases in Massachusetts surpassed 200 on Tuesday. With 21 new positive tests, there are now a total of 218 in the state.
Of the total cases, 102 are connected to the Biogen employee conference at Marriott Long Wharf in Boston at the end of February. There are 24 travel related cases and 33 are the result of local transmission.
The Department of Public Health said 1367 people have been tested in Massachusetts.
Massachusetts remains under a State of Emergency amid the coronavirus pandemic. Gov. Charlie Baker said on Tuesday that despite unfounded rumors, there are currently no plans to issue a statewide shelter-in-place order.