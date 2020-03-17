By Matthew Geagan, CBS Boston
BOSTON (CBS) — When Tom Brady announced that he would be leaving the Patriots early Tuesday morning, it sent a shock throughout New England. When that initial shock wore off, there was really only one question everyone should have been asking themselves.
How is Julian Edelman taking the news?
Edelman has been Brady’s sidekick for the better part of the last decade, going from a college quarterback taken in the seventh round who occasionally filled in on defense to one of Brady’s most reliable targets. Brady was essentially Edelman’s big brother in the locker room, and their strong bond carried over to life away from the football field.
On Tuesday, hours after Brady made his announcement, it only took Edelman one word to sum up their relationship: Family.
Family. pic.twitter.com/S2HsXJnEvn
— Julian Edelman (@Edelman11) March 17, 2020
Pretty touching post by Jules, who is no doubt hurting at this time. He was on a mission the last couple of weeks to keep Brady in New England, launching a line of “Stay Tom” merchandise.
Now Edelman is stuck with a bunch of shirts with very little meaning, and no Tom Brady. Maybe the silver lining of it all is Edelman will get to throw more passes in the New England offense next season.