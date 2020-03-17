



SALEM (CBS) — Workers and volunteers handed out meals to families Tuesday in Salem, doing their part to help as the coronavirus pandemic has forced schools to shut down.

The city and school system is one of many across the state that is handing out “grab and go” breakfasts and lunches. Mayor Kim Driscoll said a combination of food services workers and volunteers served 400 meals on Monday.

The newest drive thru in Salem! Great job by our @SalemSchoolsk12 school food services team offering Grab and Go Breakfast and Lunch for ALL kids during this school closure. pic.twitter.com/TsYjNO9ges — Kim Driscoll (@MayorDriscoll) March 17, 2020

“We just want to make sure kids are fed,” she said.

A list of food distribution sites in Salem can be found here.

Salem schools nutrition director Deb Jeffers said meal distribution is happening every weekday and on Friday kids receive enough food for the weekend.

“It’s very important,” she said. “There are 300,000 children in Massachusetts that rely on school meals, so for us to get this food to them during this time of need is very important.”

Anyone who is feeling sick is asked to stay away from the distribution sites. Families are asked to only send one member to get food and to practice social distancing while in line.

“People are nervous at a time like this. It’s unprecedented. We’re not exactly sure what’s going to be coming next,” Driscoll said. “But the silver lining is certainly people are really pulling together.”