



BOSTON (CBS) — A Massachusetts Congressman is proposing giving thousands of dollars to individual Americans in response to the coronavirus pandemic. Rep. Joe Kennedy said at a news conference that the government should give $4,000 immediately to adults who make under $100,000 a year.

“An unprecedented pandemic demands an unprecedented response from our government,” Kennedy said at a news conference.

Any adults who makes more than $100,000 a year would receive $2,000. Every child 18 years old and younger would get $1,000.

I’m introducing an immediate economic relief plan for every American. —$4k to every adult who makes under 100k per year

—$2k to every adult who makes over 100k per year

—$1k for every child 18 or younger We need to ensure every family has the funds to survive at this moment. — Rep. Joe Kennedy III (@RepJoeKennedy) March 17, 2020

“We need to put cash directly in the hands of every American,” Kennedy tweeted. “Our families need support now.”

Kennedy added that the giving money to Americans must be paired with “immediate unemployment insurance and a historic investment in Medicaid.”

He’s currently running in the Democratic Senate primary against Sen. Ed Markey. Both have suspended in-person campaigning during the pandemic.

Former Massachusetts governor and current Utah Sen. Mitt Romney proposed Monday giving $1,000 to every American adult in response to coronavirus.