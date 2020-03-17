BOSTON (CBS) — Several police departments across the state trying to limit non-essential interactions their officers have with the public as a safety precaution amid the coronavirus outbreak. Police stressed they would continue responding to all 911 calls and emergencies.
In Somerset, the department’s station is closed to “outside visitors for general, walk-in business until further notice.”
Haverhill Police said they are trying to limit “face-to-face interactions when possible” by “suspending walk-in services as they pertain to fingerprinting, VIN checks, record requests, non-violent past offenses, medication drop-off, etc.”
Burlington Police said they have put all licensing and fingerprinting services on hold “to limit the number of non-essential visitors.”
Police in Barnstable reminded residents that “most minor reports or incidents may be able to be handled over the phone and an officer may be able to assist you.” Their main number is 508-775-0387.
Meanwhile, Waltham “officers responding to homes and building may ask some pre-screen questions regarding potential illnesses before entering a building.”
Other towns, including Wilmington, Dedham, and Sudbury, have installed similar policies.