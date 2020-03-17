Comments
BOSTON (CBS) – Biogen, the company at the center of a Massachusetts coronavirus cluster, is pledging $10 million to help in worldwide recovery efforts from the pandemic.
Of the 197 cases announced by the Massachusetts Department of Public Health on Monday, 100 are connected to the Biogen employee conference at Marriott Long Wharf in Boston at the end of February.
On Monday, the company announced it will donated $10 million to help expand testing options, provide training for healthcare workers, and ease the strain on medical systems.
Biogen also promised to support Massachusetts General Hospital and Brigham and Women’s as they work to treat and contain the virus.