



BOSTON (CBS) — While Massachusetts schools were ordered to close for three weeks to help curb the spread of coronavirus, childcare centers were exempt from the closure. Gov. Charlie Baker said Tuesday it is critical that daycare remains available for first responders and healthcare workers.

“Many of them need to have access to childcare to be able to continue to work,” he said. “I think we are working with all those parties to be able to come up with what the right strategy is to ensure that people stay safe but at the same time, we continue to be able to provide the services, the necessary, life-saving and life-preserving services, that many of those workers are part of.”

Baker assured that while daycare centers stay open, they are doing so under coronavirus specific regulations as well.

“We are having an ongoing conversation with the healthcare community and our colleagues in the daycare community. One of the things I would say about daycare: many people believe, and this has been true of many of the conversations I’ve had with other governors, that we need to make sure that the daycare services that are being provided, are being provided under guidelines that make them safe. And we issued new guidelines on this, which were consistent with both state and federal requirements several days ago, which the industry has adopted,” said Baker.

The governor held a press conference Tuesday to announce initiatives the state is taking to help small businesses and reiterate that he does not plan on ordering a shelter-in-place.