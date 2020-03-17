BOSTON (CBS) – Funeral homes in Massachusetts are still operating during the coronavirus pandemic, though social distancing efforts are impacting how services are handled.
The Massachusetts Funeral Directors Association said homes are still operating 24 hours a day, seven days a week.
The organization has been in contact with state and federal agencies, including the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and Massachusetts Department of Public Health.
Due to the spread of coronavirus, President Donald Trump said on Monday people should avoid gathering in groups larger than 10.
“Our sympathies go out to anyone who has the additional burden of grief and loss during this time, and we are here to guide each family with their particular needs on an individual basis. We encourage bereaved families to work with their funeral director to create meaningful services that fall within the governor’s emergency order of limiting large public gatherings,” said Massachustts Funeral Directors Association president Clarence Lyons.