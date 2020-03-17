BOSTON (CBS) — Carney Hospital in Boston will become the nation’s first dedicated care center to treat only coronavirus patients. Starting Tuesday the Dorchester facility run by Steward Health Care will be converted to include negative pressure wards and special equipment needed to treat critical cases.
There have been 197 positive cases of coronavirus reported in Massachusetts, where Steward has 10 hospitals. Those other hospitals will continue caring for patients as normal.
“By locating COVID-19 patients in a focused environment, Steward can better dedicate the necessary resources, equipment and expertise to provide COVID-19 patients focused care and the very best opportunity for a full recovery,” Steward said in a statement.
Steward says it plans to replicate this model in the other eight states where it has hospitals. Remote testing sites at Massachusetts Steward locations are also set to pop up this week; patients will be able to get swabbed and screened for the virus in their cars at “drive-through” locations.