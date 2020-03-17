BOSTON (CBS) – The American Red Cross said it is facing a severe blood shortage due to an “unprecedented” number of blood drive cancelations during the coronavirus pandemic.
So far, 115 Massachusetts Red Cross blood drives have been canceled across the country. As a result, there have been 3,130 fewer blood donations.
Nationwide, 2,700 drives have been canceled, leading to 86,000 fewer donations.
The organization said more than 80% of blood the Red Cross collects comes from in person drives.
“In our experience, the American public comes together to support those in need during times of shortage and that support is needed now more than ever during this unprecedented public health crisis,” said Chris Hrouda, president of Red Cross Biomedical Services. “Unfortunately, when people stop donating blood, it forces doctors to make hard choices about patient care, which is why we need those who are healthy and well to roll up a sleeve and give the gift of life.”
For the safety of donors, Red Cross implemented new measures. Staff and donors will have their temperatures checked before entering a drive, beds will be spaced for social distancing, and there will be increase sanitizing efforts.
“We know that people want to help, but they may be hesitant to visit a blood drive during this time. We want to assure the public that blood donation is a safe process, and we have put additional precautions in place at our blood drives and donation centers to protect all who come out,” said Hrouda.
To give blood, people can call 1-800-RED-CROSS to schedule an appointment. More information is available on the Red Cross website.