BOSTON (CBS) — Shortly after the legal tampering period opened on Monday, the Texans traded a big-name wide receiver in DeAndre Hopkins. Another top-flight receiver is on the move as well.

Stefon Diggs, who had been named in various trade rumors over the past season, sent out a cryptic emoji tweet early Monday afternoon.

By night’s end, he was traded to the Buffalo Bills.

Compensation update: Bills are trading a 1st-round pick, a 5th-round pick, a 6th-round pick and a 2021 4th-round pick for Vikings WR Stefon Diggs and a 2020 7th-round pick, source tells ESPN. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 17, 2020

A couple of hours later after his initial tweet, Diggs sent out another that was much more direct, saying, “it’s time for a new beginning.”

it’s time for a new beginning. — DIGGS (@stefondiggs) March 16, 2020

Diggs then replied to a Twitter follower, saying, “Something’s going to happen.”

Nah this ain’t one of them times champ. Somethings going to happen. — DIGGS (@stefondiggs) March 16, 2020

Diggs, 26, is coming off an interesting season. His receptions dipped from 102 in 2018 to 63 in 2019. His receiving yardage, though, went up, from 1,021 to 1,131. He caught six touchdowns last year, after scoring a career-high nine touchdowns the year before.

In his five-year career, he’s averaged 73 receptions, 925 yards, and six touchdowns per season. Diggs has also played five playoff games, catching 22 passes for 309 yards and a pair of touchdowns.

Diggs signed a five-year extension in the summer of 2018, which runs through 2023. His cap hit in 2020 is set to be $14.5 million. It’ll be at $15 million in each of the next two seasons, with a $12 million cap hit set for 2023.

