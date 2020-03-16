



By Matthew Geagan, CBS Boston

BOSTON (CBS) — While concerns over the coronavirus outbreak have put just about all of our favorite sports on hold, the NFL is carrying on with their offseason. And that offseason is about to get wild on Monday.

The new league year won’t officially kick off until Wednesday at 4 p.m., but as of noon on Monday, it’s tamperin’ time around the NFL. All those free agents are free to chat with any team they’d like, and those teams are allowed to offer them a truckload of money to come play for their franchise. Deals can’t officially be signed until Wednesday afternoon, but the free agent frenzy will get underway on Monday.

And in New England, that means the Tom Brady Free Agency Watch will officially become a watch. Until Monday, it’s been a practice in wading through reports and rumors, stories of Gillette Stadium suites being cleaned out like never before and accounts of every land of property ever purchased by a Brady.

Soon enough, it will all be over, with the quarterback coming back to New England or choosing to wear a different uniform for the first time in his NFL career. The latest rumor has the Patriots and Tampa Bay Buccaneers as Brady’s current options — at least for now.

Brady has been all the talk this NFL offseason (or roughly 99.9 percent of it), but the Patriots have a lot of other free agents to worry about as well. They locked up team captains Matthew Slater and Devin McCourty over the weekend, but here’s a full list of players who may be playing elsewhere in 2020.

Tom Brady

As you may have heard, the guy who’s won six Super Bowls in New England and considered the GOAT by just about everyone is free to sign with any team that wants him. There has been every kind of report regarding Brady’s future since the Patriots season unceremoniously ended after a Wild Card round loss to the Titans, but no one really knows how this is going to end. Many are betting on Brady leaving New England, but no one would be particularly shocked if the Pats keep the band together.

It will all be over soon…

Joe Thuney

Tom Brady is the biggest name on New England’s free agent list, but Joe Thuney may get the most money this offseason. The ironman left guard played 100 percent of the team’s offensive snaps over the first three years of his career, and then 99 percent in 2019. His stellar play along the offensive line earned him Second Team All-Pro honors, and likely a giant contract from someone other than the Patriots this offseason.

Ted Karras

After playing sparingly over his first three seasons, Karras finally got to showcase his abilities in 2019, filling in for injured center David Andrews. He played 90 percent of New England’s offensive snaps last season, and was one of the bright spots along the line next to Thuney.

He won’t be getting Thuney money on the open market, which could mean he ends up back in New England, but other teams will certainly be interested in adding Karras this offseason.

Phillip Dorsett

The wide receiver caught a career-high five touchdowns last season, but he fell out of favor as the season went on. Dorsett will probably be signing elsewhere this offseason.

Kyle Van Noy

Van Noy is going to get a ton of money from someone this offseason, but it probably won’t be from the Patriots. He became an integral part of the defense over the last few years, earning the giant payday that will come his way.

Jamie Collins

The linebacker was a wrecking ball for the first half of the season and finished the year with a career-high seven sacks, three interceptions and seven pass breakups. He also forced three fumbles and scored his first career touchdown. Collins likely played his way into a bigger contract, which will probably come from someone other than Bill Belichick.

Elandon Roberts

Roberts was Bill Belichick’s Swiss Army Knife last year. He did his usual thing on special teams, filled in at linebacker, and then took the reins at fullback when the Pats lost James Develin and Jakob Johnson to injuries in the first quarter of the season. He’s lauded for doing anything and everything the team asks of him, and was a team captain for the first time in 2019.

If both Van Noy and Collins leave, Roberts could become an important leadership voice among New England’s linebackers.

Danny Shelton

Shelton played in all 16 games last season, making 14 starts, and finished with a career-high three sacks and 61 combined tackles. A massive run-stuffer, Shelton waited around in free agency last year before returning to the Patriots on a one-year, $1 million deal. He probably won’t have to wait very long this time around, and will likely receive a much bigger payday too.

Nate Ebner

Like fellow special-teamer Matthew Slater, Ebner isn’t expected to go anywhere this offseason. The 31-year-old has made it clear that he wants to be back in New England and he won’t demand much financially. Plus, Belichick is required to have one former rugby player on his roster at all times.

– Outside linebacker Shilique Calhoun and interior lineman James Ferentz are both free agents.

– The Patriots will reportedly tender lineman Jermaine Eluemunor, according to Ian Rapoport. He came into the league as a fifth-round pick by the Ravens, so a team would have to send a fifth-round pick to New England if they make an offer to Eluemunor that the Patriots don’t match.

– Defensive linemen Adam Butler and Keionta Davis will be restricted free agents.