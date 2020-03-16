BOSTON (CBS) — The 2020 NFL Draft will proceed as scheduled late next month amid the coronavirus outbreak, but the league announced modified plans for the three-day event on Monday.
The draft will still take place from April 23-25, but draft-related public events in Las Vegas have been canceled. That means no fans will be there to boo Roger Goodell when he takes the stage. And unfortunately, it sounds like there will be no boat trips for draft picks this year. Chances are there is going to be a lot of Skype and FaceTime involved on that weekend.
The draft will still be televised, but the league is exploring “innovative options” for how the process will be conducted.
“This decision reflects our foremost priority – the health and safety of all fans and citizens,” Goodell said in a release by the league. “While this outcome is disappointing both to the NFL and to the Las Vegas community, we look forward to partnering with the Raiders, the City of Las Vegas and the Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority for a future NFL Draft as well as evaluating opportunities for other major NFL events in Las Vegas in the future, including the Super Bowl.”
The NFL will provide updates on the NFL Draft as they become available.