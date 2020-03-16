BOSTON (CBS) — It’s going to be a while before baseball returns. Major League Baseball announced Monday that it has further delayed Opening Day for the 2020 season amid the coronavirus outbreak.
The league was hoping to have teams start their season around April 9, but that has now been pushed back based on new recommendations from the CDC. MLB released the following statement on Monday:
Today Commissioner Robert D. Manfred, Jr. conducted a conference call with the 30 Clubs of Major League Baseball. Following last night’s newly updated recommendations from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) restricting events of more than 50 people for the next eight weeks, the opening of the 2020 regular season will be pushed back in accordance with that guidance.
MLB will keep fans updated on decisions regarding plans for the 2020 schedule in the days and weeks ahead. The Clubs remain committed to playing as many games as possible when the season begins. We will continue to monitor ongoing events and undertake the precautions and best practices recommended by public health experts, and urge all baseball fans to follow suit. MLB extends its best wishes to all the individuals and communities who have been impacted by the coronavirus.
Eight weeks would put the new Opening Day around May 11 — at the earliest. But that doesn’t account for any added time for spring training or exhibition games ahead of the season.
Basically, don’t expect baseball to be back anytime soon. Other reports on Monday had the NHL shutdown lasting through at least March, while the NBA is preparing to have their shutdown last until June.