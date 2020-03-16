



BOSTON (CBS) — These are strange times in America. The world could use some good news.

The Patriots might be there to provide some.

At least, that seemed to be what Julian Edelman was hinting at this weekend, when he tweeted out a photo of his face slapped on top of what can and should only be described as a Drew Bledsoe jersey. Edelman wrote the caption, “Hearing rumors about new jerseys,” with some inquisitive emojis, too.

Hearing rumors about new jerseys…

🤔🧐 pic.twitter.com/DtKzg5QzLT — Julian Edelman (@Edelman11) March 13, 2020

In recent years, there’s been a desire from many Patriots fans for a throwback jersey. The team sported red throwbacks, with Pat Patriot helmets, from 2009-12, but the team stopped wearing them when the NFL instituted a new rule banning teams from using different helmets during a season.

So while Pat Patriot may still be on hold, the possibility exists that the mid-to-late ’90s era Patriots jerseys make a glorious return to Foxboro.

Last season, the Patriots’ pro shop began stocking its stores with the ’90s era throwbacks, and they turned out to be in high demand.

We have 90’s Royal jerseys still available in Bruschi, Bledsoe, Brown (Ladies in Bruschi & Law). Get yours now: https://t.co/YcentBMfHs pic.twitter.com/ReUCj8HqOi — Patriots ProShop (@PatriotsProShop) November 23, 2019

Product Alert! Zolak & Coates & Law 90’S Royal Jerseys available while supplies last: https://t.co/YcentBMfHs #PatriotsProShop pic.twitter.com/7ncTWoj9QP — Patriots ProShop (@PatriotsProShop) December 5, 2019

The Patriots went without an alternate jersey for several years before adopting their “Color Rush” jersey as their official alternate.

Now, it seems like the Color Rush jersey may get pushed aside, all in the name of those somewhat iconic jerseys from the ’90s, when the Patriots rose from the depths of going 14-50 in the decade’s first four years to making a Super Bowl with Drew Bledsoe and Bill Parcells just a few years later. That era also laid the groundwork for the first dynastic run, with the likes of Ty Law, Tedy Bruschi, Troy Brown, Lawyer Milloy, Adam Vinatieri, and Ted Johnson all getting their careers started in those duds.

As such, the jerseys are looked at now with a sentimental love. Perhaps those loving eyes of Patriots fans will actually get to see them in action next fall.

Or Julian Edelman is just messing with us. That wouldn’t be very nice.