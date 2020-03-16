Such a jokester. Kanter even changed his Twitter photo to a picture of himself in a medical face mask. In this time of the great unknown, Kanter is relying on his sense of humor to cope with life without basketball.
BOSTON (CBS) — Some may call it trolling, others may say it’s just a guy having some fun. Either way, Celtics center Enes Kanter is trying to stay upbeat amid the coronavirus crisis.
The NBA has suspended play for the 2019-2020 season after Utah Jazz big man Rudy Gobert tested positive for the virus, with two more players testing positive over the last week. The Celtics were among the teams placed in self-quarantine over the weekend after recently hosting the Jazz, which is when Kanter took to Twitter to send out a little joke.
The Celtics were tested for coronavirus over the weekend, and on Sunday evening, Kanter sent a scare to his followers and Celtics fans.
BREAKING: @celtics has tested positive for being the best locker room in the @NBA
— Enes Kanter (@EnesKanter) March 16, 2020