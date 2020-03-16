BOSTON (CBS) – As schools across the state shut down in attempt to curb the spread of the coronavirus, the state’s most vulnerable are at risk of going hungry.
Schools like the Washington Irving Middle School in Roslindale are doing their part to make sure that doesn’t happen. “Parents are struggling now with the coronavirus going on,” said parent Edelma Howe. “Some people are not able to work, businesses are closed and we need to feed our children.”
Students in Boston headed home Monday for a six-week break ordered by Mayor Marty Walsh for all Boston Public Schools to curb the spread of the coronavirus.
Read: Map Of Boston School Meal Sites
For 72 percent of students who rely on school meals, that’s a long time. The city is providing students with free breakfast and lunch while schools are closed.
Parents are grateful. “They should continue to feed the children, because there’s a lot of poor children out there,” Edelma Howe said.
At the Eliot School in the North End, which closed last week after someone tested positive for coronavirus, the service is already being provided.
“I had one woman come in today, she works a full-time job so it’s hard for her and her kids are with her grandmother,” Katie Franzetti of the BPS Food and Nutrition Department said. “It’s a huge asset to have to her to be able to just set them up for the day and have that meal provided.”
In Boston grab and go bags will be available for pick up at various locations throughout out the city. CLICK HERE to see a map of the locations.