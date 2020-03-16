PROVIDENCE (CBS) — Rhode Island is joining Massachusetts and other states in ordering restaurants to offer take-out and delivery service only due to coronavirus. The pandemic is also causing the Providence Place Mall to close starting Tuesday until further notice.
“I’m announcing that effective Tuesday until March 30, dine-in food and beverage services at all restaurants, bars, cafes, coffee shops in Rhode Island will be shut down; drive-thru and takeout and delivery services can remain open,” Gov. Gina Raimondo said at a news conference Monday morning. “This is a serious step because we’re confronting a serious crisis.”
Raimondo also said the state is restricting gatherings to no more than 25 people.
“Eating out is not essential, getting your hair done is not essential. . . going to the mall is not essential,” she said.
As of Sunday, Rhode Island had 20 confirmed coronavirus cases. All public schools in the state are closed for the week.