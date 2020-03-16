CONCORD, N.H. (CBS) — New Hampshire is the latest state to order restaurants and bars to be takeout and delivery-only because of the coronavirus. Gov. Chris Sununu announced the new rules Monday, along with a ban on “scheduled public gatherings” of more than 50 people.
“Effective at close of business tonight, all restaurants and bars in NH will be required to serve patrons by takeout, delivery, and drive-through methods only,” Sununu tweeted. “This order will remain in effect until April 7.”
— Chris Sununu (@GovChrisSununu) March 16, 2020
Massachusetts is prohibiting dining in at restaurants and bars starting Tuesday.
“Knowing neighboring states have closed restaurants and bars has caused New Hampshire to evaluate those states actions and their impact on New Hampshire’s population risk profile,” Sununu said. “This action will help slow the spread of this virus in New Hampshire.”
Any service industry workers affected by the new guidelines will qualify for unemployment benefits starting Tuesday, Sununu said.
Rhode Island also announced Monday that restaurants will be takeout and delivery only.
There are 17 cases of coronavirus in New Hampshire so far.