BOSTON (CBS) – Mayor Marty Walsh announced that all construction projects in Boston will be suspended amid the coronavirus pandemic. All branches of Boston Public Library will also be closed starting Monday at 6 p.m.
There are currently 33 confirmed cases of coronavirus in Boston, and Walsh said that number is expected to climb.
“The coronavirus is one of the greatest public health challenges our city has ever faced,” said Walsh.
Walsh said the city will assess in 14 days if construction projects can resume. The only projects that can go forward will be emergency work.
Boston Public Schools are closed starting Tuesday. Students were able to stop at schools on Monday to get supplies.
“This is a critical time for us right now to prevent the spread,” Walsh said.
Health officials stressed during a Monday press conference that anyone who is not feeling well should not go to the hospital. They should instead contact their primary physician.