



BOSTON (CBS) — Restaurants in Massachusetts are adjusting to the new regulations due to coronavirus. Monday was the last day bars and restaurants could be open until moving to a take-out only format on Tuesday.

“We cannot just close, it would be very hard just to close,” said Carlos Rodriguez of Orinoco. The team behind the Latin eatery is working to adapt take-out only to keep the 42 employees at their Boston, Brookline and Cambridge locations working.

“We probably won’t make any money, but if we can break even and weather the storm that’s good to us,” Rodriguez said.

It was quieter than normal at Al’s Cafe on State Street in Boston. Owner Al Costello said he has already been seeing fewer customers because people are working from home.

“Hopefully this will work out and we can at least stay afloat. We’re doing our part whatever we need to do. Hopefully, it all works out,” Costello told WBZ-TV.

Big Heart Hospitality is also adjusting to a take-out only format. “We’re just trying to navigate this literally hour-by-hour,” said owner Tiffani Faison.

To-go options will be available at the restaurant group’s three locations in the Fenway neighborhood of Boston: Orfano, Sweet Cheeks and Tiger Mama.

“It’s what’s we do we feed people. That’s where we find our joy is making people happy, making them feel nourished and cared for so any ability to do that, even to a small level is why we keep going. It’s who we are, it’s what we do,” said Faison.

On Monday, most restaurants around Boston were already telling customers they need to order and eat somewhere else.

“It’s just in and out. I’m going to follow the advice of the governor and not sit down anyplace where there’s public gatherings,” said Steve Sousa.

The take-out only regulation for restaurants will remain in place until April 5th.