PLYMOUTH (CBS) – Historic Plimoth Plantation shut down on Sunday, just one day after opening for the season, amid the coronavirus pandemic.
This marks the Plimoth Plantation’s 73rd season.
“Our priority is staff, volunteer, and visitor safety. The situation with COVID-19 has been rapidly evolving, and we have continued to monitor updates and recommendations daily from the Massachusetts Department of Public Health, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the World Health Organization and others,” Plimoth Plantation said on its Facebook page.
Exhibits, shops, and the Plimoth Cinema are closed temporarily “until further notice.”
More information can be found on the Plimoth Plantation website.
“Thank you so much for your continued support of our educational mission,” the organization said. “Wishing all our friends good health in the days to come.”