



BOSTON (CBS) – One of the biggest concerns with coronavirus is that a sudden rise in cases could overwhelm our health care system, which is why public health officials keep talking about “flattening the curve.”

If transmission of the virus from person-to-person remains unchecked, there is a good chance we could get a huge peak in cases over the next few weeks which would overburden a health care system which is already stretched thin, especially given we’re still in flu season.

If you have a huge influx of critically ill coronavirus patients, there won’t be enough hospital or ICU beds, breathing machines or ventilators, health care workers, including doctors and nurses, because many of them will also be getting sick or placed on quarantine.

But if you can slow the spread of the disease, you can flatten that curve so that even if the same number of people ultimately get infected, it occurs over a longer period of time, allowing the health care system to keep up with the demand.

I’ve have come to understand that it’s not about assessing & minimising our personal risk. It’s time to play our role in #flatteningthecurve so that we give our medical professionals & health system the best chance to do their work with the most vulnerable. Stay home. pic.twitter.com/4Lci7UHG1E — Dr Simon Breakspear (@SimonBreakspear) March 14, 2020

Social distancing and good hand washing can reduce the speed at which the virus spreads, so please, heed the advice of public health officials. Keep six feet away from others. Stay home if instructed to do so. Avoid social gatherings, including play dates with multiple kids.

And even if you’re a young adult, follow the rules.

While we worry most about the elderly, there are people in their 20’s, 30’s, and 40’s in intensive care right now. By disregarding the recommendations, you’re putting your neighbors, your family, and yourself in jeopardy.