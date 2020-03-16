BOSTON (CBS) – New Balance is temporarily closing its offices, factories and retail stores to help slow the spread of coronavirus.
The Boston-based athletic wear company said its facilities in the United States, Canada and western Europe will be shut down until at least March 27.
We hope you are all safe during this unprecedented time. To ensure the health of our associates, customers & communities, we’re implementing office, factory & retail closures in the US, CA, & Western EU, effective 3/16 until at least 3/27.
More info: https://t.co/mwqVKVHkVv
— New Balance (@newbalance) March 15, 2020
Customers can still use newbalance.com to shop, but it’s custom footwear program based out of its factory in Lawrence is temporarily suspended.
The company said it does not expect significant shipping delays.
New Balance said “all associates in North America” will receive their regular pay and benefits during the shut down.