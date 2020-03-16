BOSTON (CBS) — Boston Mayor Marty Walsh announced the creation of the Boston Resiliency Fund Monday, aimed at helping families who will be hit hardest by coronavirus in the long run.
“This fund will coordinate fundraising and philanthropic efforts to help Boston families who are most impacted with a focus on childcare and seniors. The money raised will go directly to local organizations [and] nonprofits that support Boston families,” explained Walsh.
The fund’s priorities include food access, technology access to support at-home learning for students, and providing support for healthcare workers, first responders, especially childcare.
“Our healthcare workers are crucial to our recovery efforts. We need to make sure that they can stay in their jobs and do their job. One of the biggest needs is childcare and we are using this fund to meet that need,” Walsh said.
The fund’s initial goal is $20 million; the mayor said he is confident that will be reached.
“In the face of challenges like this one, Boston and the people of our city show their true colors,” said Walsh. “Every day, I’ve seen people help organizing, stepping up, and doing the right thing. I’ve seen incredible acts of kindness and generosity. This fund is a perfect example of that.”