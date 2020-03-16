BOSTON (CBS) – Boston Public Schools are getting ready to shut down for weeks to slow down the spread of coronavirus.
Students and staff will go to classes Monday to prepare for remote learning. The entire school system will be closed from Tuesday March 17 until April 27.
Mayor Marty Walsh said they’re working with internet providers on free and low-cost service and they will have a Chromebook for every student who needs one.
Authorities also want to make sure kids are getting the food they need while they’re out of school.
Read: Map Of School Meal Sites
“We are committed to feeding our students throughout this period. Starting Tuesday, families can pick up a variety of package meal options at dozens of locations across Boston every day from 8:30-to-11. They’ve been notified where those locations are,” Walsh said at a news conference Sunday.
We'll continue to provide free breakfast and lunch meals to all @BostonSchools students on weekday mornings beginning Tuesday, March 17.
View a map of locations at https://t.co/YE1Qy5oBN6 pic.twitter.com/7HZfESD9Ar
— BostonPublicSchools (@BostonSchools) March 15, 2020
Two Boston schools won’t be open Monday. The Eliot School campuses in the North End are closed after a non-student member tested positive for the coronavirus. The McKinley school buildings in the South End are also shut down because a non-student member is still waiting on test results.