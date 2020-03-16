Comments
BOSTON (CBS) — The man who died on an international flight to Boston Friday tested negative for coronavirus, Massachusetts State Police said.
The 59-year-old Worcester man had a heart attack and died while flying from Dubai to Boston on Emirates Flight EK237.
State Police initially said the man had traveled from Boston to Chennai, India, on March 4 and had been sick with gastrointestinal problems for several days prior to and on the day of his death. According to the man’s family, the man did not have any pre-existing medical conditions.
The coronavirus test was administered out of an abundance of caution.