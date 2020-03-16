BOSTON (CBS) — Benjamin Watson hinted that his NFL career was over following New England’s Wild Card loss to the Titans in January. He made it official on Monday.
The 39-year-old has called it a career for the second straight year, announcing his retirement in a lengthy post on Twitter. Watson retired last offseason after playing the 2018 season with the New Orleans Saints, but came back to a New England team looking to replace Rob Gronkowski.
Watson was suspended for the first four games of the season after he tested positive for PEDs — which he used to recover during his brief retirement. He caught just 17 passes for 173 yards in his 10 games during the regular season, and had three catches for 38 yards in New England’s playoff loss to Tennessee.
Watson was drafted in the first round by New England in 2004, and finished his 15-year NFL career with 547 receptions and 44 touchdowns.