



BOSTON (CBS) — Tom Brady Watch 2020 has been a long, painful experience for football fans in New England. And it’s now probably going to last even longer.

Following the NFLPA’s approval of the new CBA on Sunday, everybody’s eyes moved toward the potential postponement of the start of NFL free agency, which has been scheduled for Wednesday, March 18, at 4 p.m. ET.

Yet with sports around the country all on hiatus, with travel limitations, and with NFL teams closing their buildings amid concerns for the COVID-19 pandemic, it seems likely that the the NFL will elect to push back the start of free agency. That decision can’t be made without approval from the union, but considering the circumstances in America at the moment, a delay seems likely.

That of course would mean that all unsigned players cannot sign with new teams until the new date. Yet it could be good news for anyone interested in Tom Brady remaining with the Patriots.

For one, the fact that the league is no longer entering the final year of the CBA allows for the Patriots to get more creative in moving around cap hits in any potential deal with Brady. The new CBA means that the 30 percent rule is no longer in effect — something which would have restricted the Patriots’ creativity in drawing up a contract for Brady. Secondly, the Patriots may be motivated to make such a deal, considering a re-signing of Brady before the start of free agency would turn a $13.5 million dead money cap hit into a more manageable $6.75 million dead money cap hit in 2020.

Lastly, a delay to the start of free agency naturally extends the window for which the Patriots are the lone team that can negotiate a deal with Brady.

Of course, that’s all assuming that the Patriots and Brady want to continue their relationship into Year 21. The possibility of Brady to explore free agency and strike a deal with a new team remains as high as likely as it was before the approval of the new CBA. The Titans, and the 49ers, and the Buccaneers/Raiders/Chargers all remain in play. (Hopefully not the Buccaneers, though.)

Nevertheless, Brady seemed happy with the results of the NFLPA’s vote when he tweeted approval to DeMaurice Smith.

What that response exactly means — just like everything else in Brady Watch 2020 — is up for interpretation. But for the time being, the football world will be waiting to see if the NFL does indeed postpone the start of free agency.

Shortly after news of the approved CBA broke, John Clayton said that he expects a delay to the start of free agency.

Sean Payton had said that he expects a delay to the start of the league year.

NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport has said discussions have begun regarding the start of the league year on Wednesday.

Through all the speculation, though, and even as the entirety of the professional sports industry has essentially shut down, and even as officials urge Americans to engage in social distancing to help limit the spread of coronavirus, the NFL has insisted that it has no plans to change the dates to the start of the league year.

We will learn soon whether that was merely a statement made in an effort to get the CBA approved, or whether it was the truth. And when we do, we’ll learn whether Brady Watch 2020 will come to its merciful end this week … or whether it might live on indefinitely.

