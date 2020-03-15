BOSTON (CBS) – It appears the Tennessee Titans are not interested in Tom Brady.
According to a tweet from ESPN’s Dianna Russini Sunday afternoon, the Titans are “working hard to get a deal done with Ryan Tannehill per sources.”
Adam Schefter later reported the Titans are “now on the verge of a new multi-year extension” for Tannehill, who led them to the AFC Championship game last season.
If true, that would leave the 49ers, Buccaneers, Raiders and Chargers as the rumored remaining teams in the hunt for Brady, who is set to become a free agent this week.
Just last month, the Titans were seen as the favorites to land Brady in free agency.
Following the NFL players’ union approval of the new CBA on Sunday, the start of NFL free agency could be delayed.
It’s scheduled to start Wednesday, March 18, at 4 p.m. ET.