SOUTH BOSTON (CBS) – South Boston bars and restaurants will be closed Sunday as part of a voluntary agreement aimed at slowing the spread of coronavirus.
State Senator Nick Collins , who represents South Boston, issued this statement Sunday morning:
“As we are in unchartered waters here and all need to heed the advice of public health professionals to help stop the spread of COVID19, South Boston bars and restaurants will be closed today as part of a voluntary agreement.”
“Thank you to Mayor Walsh, my fellow South Boston elected officials and neighbors, the Licensing Board and license holders in South Boston for working with us and taking these sound proactive measures to protect the public’s health. We are all in this together and it’s imperative now that we all do all that we can to keep our communities safe.”
On one of the busiest days popular bars in Southie closed as health officials ask people to practice “social distancing” in an attempt to slow the spread of the Coronavirus. #COVIDー19 #StPatricksDay2020 #CornavirusOutbreak #SocialDistancing #health #safety pic.twitter.com/WuIayN08x9
— Tashanea@wbz (@TSWHITLOW) March 15, 2020
The announcement came a day after several of the bars were crowded with customers, despite a plea from authorities to practice social distancing to stop the spread of the virus.
Sunday was supposed to be a huge day in South Boston with the annual St. Patrick’s Day parade. But that was cancelled because of the widespread concerns about coronavirus.
There are currently 138 coronavirus cases in Massachusetts, according to the Department of Public Health and 104 of them are linked to a Biogen conference in Boston in February.