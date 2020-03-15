BOSTON (CBS) — A Northeastern University student is among the presumptive positive coronavirus cases in Massachusetts. The school announced the results one day after the school told students they must move out of dorms.
“This student, who has been in isolation since last Thursday, March 12, remains in isolation in an off-campus apartment,” said a statement from the school. “The Boston Public Health Commission is carefully reviewing the student’s movements since returning from Spring Break on Monday, March 9. This will allow the BPHC to contact individuals who may have been in direct contact with the infected student. It is very important that the student’s anonymity be maintained.”
Northeastern is already shifting to online classes for the foreseeable future and is helping students move out.
Most Boston colleges, including Harvard, Boston University and Boston College, suspended in-person classes and moved them online.
There are currently 164 coronavirus cases in Massachusetts, according to the DPH and 108 of them are linked to a Biogen conference in Boston in February. The state has tested 799 individuals for the virus, as of Sunday.