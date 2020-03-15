Comments
BOSTON (CBS) – Nike has decided to close many of its stores around the world because of the coronavirus pandemic.
“The well-being of our teammates and consumers is our top priority so we have decided to close our stores in multiple countries around the world including in the United States, Canada, Western Europe, Australia and New Zealand to limit the spread of the Coronavirus (COVID-19),” the company said in a statement Sunday morning.
“These closures will go into effect from Monday, March 16 through Friday, March 27. Customers can continue to shop on Nike.com and on our Nike apps.”