CAMBRIDGE (CBS) — By 5 p.m. on Sunday, Harvard University students were supposed to be out of their dorms. The school announced earlier in the week that classes would move online due to coronavirus concerns.
Students, who were supposed to be starting spring break, instead had to say their goodbyes, pack up, and head home for good.
“It was just really shocking,” said Harvard student Katie Farkouh .”They gave us five days to move out. We all wanted more time. You have to say bye to seniors, say goodbye to all your friends, it’s emotionally draining, it’s physically draining.”
Student Jerrica Li said it’s been a big adjustment. “I think we’ve all gone through the stages of grief at this point. And right now we are at the acceptance stage. I think at the beginning a lot of people had no idea how to react,” she said.
But despite the scramble to get out, Harvard students like Selorm Quarshie said they understand. “Although difficult to accept the decision, it was the right decision to make on the university’s part. Given the threat that coronavirus has on some members of the community,” he said.
Father David Jacobs added, “It’s really hard for the kids. Think about it. They’ve been all excited about finishing off the year., my daughter especially — senior. And everything’s cut short. The big picture? Everyone’s playing it safe. You want to be safe.”