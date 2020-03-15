BOSTON (CBS) – Brigham and Women’s Hospital says one of its health care workers has been infected with coronavirus.
The hospital did not give any details about the worker’s position, how he or she got the virus or how many patients the person may have come in contact with.
In a statement Sunday morning, the hospital said they have been preparing for something like this to happen.
“We are in the process of contacting patients and staff who may have been exposed,” a Brigham spokesperson said in the statement.
“We have been in close contact with the Massachusetts Dept. of Public Health and the Boston Public Health Commission and we will continue to follow their and CDC’s guidance, as well as the advice of our own infectious diseases experts as the situation continues to evolve.”
Brigham and Women’s Hospital recently tested people who attended a Biogen conference in Boston for coronavirus.
There are currently 138 coronavirus cases in Massachusetts, according to the Department of Public Health and 104 of them are linked to the Biogen event in February.