BOSTON (CBS) — In lieu of their annual live St. Patrick’s Day concert, the Dropkick Murphys announced Saturday that they are performing a livestream concert from Boston on the holiday. Audiences will be able to watch them at 7 p.m. EST on YouTube, Instagram and Facebook Live. The concert will be free to watch.
“We hope you and your families are doing well during this trying time…For the first time in 24 years, we are not playing on St. Patrick’s Day weekend.
The current world situation is the ONLY thing that would ever stop us from doing so…So we came up with an idea we’re going to pull off this Tuesday – the night of St. Patrick’s Day…We’re going to bring a DKM LIVESTREAM CONCERT to EVERYONE – ALL OVER THE WORLD!!” the band wrote on their website Saturday.
The Dropkick Murphys said the concert would be a full concert with surprise guests. They are calling the show “Streaming Up From Boston.”
Their normal Boston St. Patrick’s Day shows have been rescheduled to Sept. 11, 12 and 13 due to coronavirus concerns.