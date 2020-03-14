BOSTON (CBS) – The Department of Public Health announced Saturday there are 15 new cases of coronavirus in Massachusetts, bringing the state total to 138. Eleven people have been hospitalized.
The Latest: Coronavirus Updates
Nineteen cases in Massachusetts have now been confirmed by the CDC and 119 are considered presumptive positive.
This includes the first COVID-19 case in Barnstable county and the first in the city of Worcester. Five other people in Worcester have been tested and are awaiting the results.
Of the state’s cases, 104 are linked to the Biogen employee conference in Boston at the end of February and five are travel related.
A coronavirus command center was established Saturday, which will focus on increasing the state’s testing capacity.
On Friday afternoon, Gov. Charlie Baker prohibited gatherings of more than 250 people in the state in an effort to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.
The DPH announced the launch of Massachusetts 2-1-1, which will provide real-time COVID-19 information, resources, and referrals in multiple languages. It is open to callers 24 hours a day, seven days a week.
Dozens of schools in Massachusetts are closing for more than a week out of an abundance of caution.