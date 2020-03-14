BOSTON (CBS) — Grocery store chain Stop & Shop announced Saturday that they are decreasing their hours and suspending their pick-up service to make sure they have enough time to stock and meet demands for products. The stores have seen an influx of demand in response to people stocking up on basics due to the spread of the coronavirus.
“In order to allow more time for our associates to unload deliveries, stock shelves, and better serve you throughout the day, we are adjusting our hours to 7:30a.m.-8:00p.m. at most stores beginning Monday, March 16, until further notice,” the chain said in a news release.
Some stores will be an exception, they said, and that customers should check with their local store.
Stop & Shop said they are also suspending their online pick up service until further notice.
“Our store associates will instead focus on stocking product and other key priorities that will better meet the needs of all customers at this time,” they said in the news release.
The chain acknowledged that there have been delays in home delivery service due to increased demand and said they are trying to remedy the issue. Stop & Shop also said they are taking bold measures to keep the stores clean.
“Stop & Shop is continuing to maintain high levels of hygiene and sanitation in its stores and online operations,” they said in the release. “We’re also taking additional measures during this time, which include wiping down checkout areas including the belts and pin pads with disinfectant even more frequently.”