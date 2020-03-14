BOSTON (CBS) — Dozens of Massachusetts towns announced public schools are closing for over a week due to coronavirus concerns.
-
-
- ACCEPT Collaborative – Closed until at least March 20
- Acton-Boxborough – Closed until at least March 23
- Amesbury – Closed through at least March 27
- Andover – Closed through at least March 27
- Arlington – Closed through at least March 27
- Ashland– Closed until at least March 20
- Ayer-Shirley – Closed through at least March 27
- Bedford – Closed through at least March 27
- Belmont – Closed through at least March 27
- Beverly – Closed through at least March 27
- Billerica – Closed through at least March 27
- Boston Public Schools – Closed March 17-April 27
- Boston Archdiocese Schools – Closed through at least March 27
- Brockton – Closed through March 27
- Brookline – Closed through at least March 27
- Burlington – Closed through at least March 27
- Chelmsford – Closed through at least March 27
- Chelsea – Closed through at least March 27
- Clinton – Closed March 16 through at least March 27
- Concord – Closed until at least March 23
- CREST Collaborative – Closed through at least March 27
- Danvers– Closed through at least March 27
- Dedham– Closed until at least March 20
- Dover Sherborn– Closed until at least March 20
- Dracut – Closed through at least March 27
- Duxbury – Closed through at least March 27
- Essex North Shore Agricultural and Technical School – Closed through at least March 27
- Everett – Closed for 30 school days through April 27
- Fitchburg – Closed until at least March 20
- Framingham– Closed until at least March 20
- Franklin – Closed through at least March 27
- Georgetown – Closed through at least March 27
- Gloucester – Closed through at least March 27
- Groton-Dunstable – Closed through at least March 27
- Hamilton-Wenham – Closed through at least March 27
- Haverhill – Closed through at least March 27
- Holliston – Closed until at least March 23
- Hopkinton– Closed until at least March 20
- Ipswich – Closed through at least March 27
- King Phillip – Closed through at least March 27
- Lawrence – Closed through at least March 27
- Littleton – Closed through at least March 27
- Lynnfield – Closed through at least March 27
- Lexington – Closed through at least March 27
- Manchester Essex – Closed through at least March 27
- Mansfield – Closed through at least March 27
- Marblehead – Closed through at least March 27
- Masconomet – Closed through at least March 27
- Massachusetts Maritime Academy – Closed/Online through March 20
- Maynard– Closed until at least March 20
- Medfield– Closed until at least March 20
- Medford – Closed through at least March 27
- Medway– Closed until at least March 20
- Melrose -Closed through March 27
- Methuen – Closed through at least March 27
- Milford – Closed through at least March 27
- Millis– Closed until at least March 20
- Minuteman Regional Vocational Technical High School – Closed through March 20
- Nahant – Closed through at least March 27
- Nashoba Valley Technical High School – Closed through at least March 27
- Natick– Closed until at least March 20
- Needham – Closed through at least March 27
- Newburyport – Closed through at least March 27
- Norfolk – Closed through at least March 27
- Norfolk County Agricultural School– Closed until at least March 20
- North Andover – Closed through at least March 27
- North Middlesex – Closed through at least March 27
- North Reading – Closed through at least March 27
- Norwood – Closed until at least March 23
- Pentucket – Closed through at least March 27
- Plainville – Closed through at least March 27
- Plymouth – Closed through March 27
- Quincy – Closed through March 27
- Reading – Closed through at least March 27
- Revere – Closed until further notice
- Rochester – Closed through March 27
- Rockport – Closed until at least March 23
- Saugus – Closed through at least March 27
- Somerville – Closed two weeks effective March 16
- South Middlesex Regional Vocational Technical School– Closed until at least March 20
- Stoneham – Closed through at least March 27
- Swampscott – Closed through at least March 27
- The Education Cooperative – Closed through at least March 27
- Triton – Closed through at least March 27
- Tri County Vocational – Closed through at least March 20
- Tri-Town School Union – Closed through at least March 27
- Tewksbury – Closed through at least March 27
- Tyngsborough – Closed through at least March 27
- Valley Collaborative – Closed through at least March 27
- Wakefield – Closed through at least March 27
- Waltham – Closed through March 30
- Walpole – Closed through at least March 20
- Watertown – Closed through at least March 27
- Wellesley – Closed through at least March 27
- Westford – Closed through at least March 27
- Westwood – Closed until at least March 23
- Weymouth – Closed through March 27
- Whitman-Hanson – Closed through March 27
- Whittier Regional Vocational Technical High School – Closed through at least March 27
- Wilmington – Closed through at least March 27
- Winchester – Closed through at least March 27
- Winthrop – Closed through at least March 27
- Worcester – Closed until at least April 6
- Wrentham – Closed through at least March 27
Multiple other school systems announced short-term closures for cleaning. You can find that School Closing list here.
The Massachusetts Teachers Association is now calling for the closing of all public schools for two weeks.
“For the good of students, educators and our communities, the MTA is calling today for all public schools in the Commonwealth to shut down immediately for two weeks, while preparing for a longer closure if necessary,” said Massachusetts Teachers Association President Merrie Najimy. “This urgent step is needed to make a significant and consistent impact on the spread of COVID-19, which we all know is a potentially deadly virus.”
-