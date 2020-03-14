



CONCORD, N.H. (CBS/AP) — New Hampshire’s total number of presumptive positive test results of the new coronavirus has risen to seven because of a case involving a woman who visited a Division of Motor Vehicles office, public health authorities in the state said.

The New Hampshire Department of Health and Human Services said late Friday that the woman is from Rockingham County and notified her health care provider after developing systems. The state is investigating to identify people who had close contact with the woman before she began self-isolating, the department said in a statement.

The woman was at the Manchester branch of the DMV during business hours on five days this month, the department said. The office will be closed Saturday for enhanced cleaning, it said. Anyone who was at the office on March 2, 3, 4, 5 or 10 who has developed symptoms should stay home, limit contact with others and contact a care provider, the department said.

New Hampshire Gov. Chris Sununu declared a state of emergency in the state over coronavirus Friday. He said it was largely a preventative measure.

For most people, the virus causes only mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough, and the vast majority of people recover. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia, or death.

