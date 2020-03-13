BOSTON (CBS) — There will be no green jacket given out at Augusta National Golf Club this April. The Masters has been postponed until a later date due to the coronavirus outbreak.
“Considering the latest information and expert analysis, we have decided at this time to postpone the Masters Tournament, the Augusta National Women’s Amateur and the Drive, Chip and Putt National Finals,” Fred Ridley, Chairman of Augusta National Golf Club, said in a statement Friday morning. “Ultimately, the health and well-being of everyone associated with these events and the citizens of the Augusta community led us to this decision. We hope this postponement puts us in the best position to safely host the Masters Tournament and our amateur events at some later date.”
Last year’s Masters champ, Tiger Woods, will have to put his quest for a sixth green jacket on hold. The PGA already canceled the three events leading up to this year’s Masters, meaning there will be no golf for at least the next month.
The Masters, which began in 1934, has only canceled one other time: From 1943 to 1945 due to World War II. The tournament has never been played outside of March or April.