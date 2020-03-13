BOSTON (CBS) — Just eight days before the start of NFL free agency, Jamie Collins found himself looking for a new agent. It did not take long for the soon-to-be-free-agent to fill the vacancy.
Just two days after letting the Twitterverse know he was looking for representation, Collins has found a new agency. The linebacker will be represented by David Canter’s DEC Management when he becomes a free agent on Wednesday.
Excited to welcome veteran linebacker and soon to be free agent @j_collins91 as the newest veteran to join #TeamDEC #LFG pic.twitter.com/Aec1vN0Hg0
— DEC Management (@davidcanter) March 12, 2020
Collins rejoined the Patriots last offseason on an extremely discounted rate, making just over $1 million in 2019. That came after he earned a cool $10.6 million from the Cleveland Browns in 2018, and nearly $5 million in 2017, part of the four-year, $50 million extension he signed with Cleveland ahead of the 2017 season.
After putting up career numbers with the Patriots — with a career-high seven sacks, three interceptions and seven pass breakups to go with his three forced fumbles — Collins has likely earned a nice raise on the open market. The New Orleans Saints are reportedly among the teams interested in Collins’ services.
And now he has a new agent to negotiate his new contract when teams can legally tamper starting Monday, and when free agents can officially sign on the dotted line Wednesday afternoon.