Jamie Collins Has Found A New Agent Ahead Of NFL Free AgencyJust eight days before the start of NFL free agency, Jamie Collins found himself looking for a new agent. It did not take long for the soon-to-be-free-agent to fill the vacancy.

Report: NFL Has No Plans To Move Back Start Of New League YearAs leagues around the world are canceling seasons and tournaments amid the coronavirus outbreak, it looks like the NFL will continue on with business as usual.

NBA Commissioner Says Coronavirus Hiatus Will Last 'At Least 30 Days'NBA Commissioner Adam Silver said Thursday night that the league’s hiatus because of the coronavirus pandemic will likely last at least a month, or roughly what would have been the remainder of an uninterrupted regular season.

MLB Cancels Spring Training, Pushes Opening Day Back At Least Two WeeksThe NBA postponed its regular season. The NHL is close to doing the same. Meanwhile, MLB has carried on with spring training. But not for long.

MIAA Cancels Basketball, Hockey Championships Due To Coronavirus ConcernsProfessional sports leagues have been put on hold. College tournaments have been canceled. Now High School sports in Massachusetts are being called off due to the coronavirus outbreak.