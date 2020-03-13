CORONAVIRUS CRISIS:Multiple Schools Announce Long-Term Closures
PHOENIX (CBS) – U-Haul is offering college students impacted by the coronavirus free self-storage for 30 days. The company said it is trying to help those whose lives have been disrupted as many universities are switching to online-only classes and telling students to move off campus during the pandemic.

The limited-time offer of a free month of storage is for new customers with college IDs. Students can contact their nearest U-Haul location to get the offer.

U-Haul said it has previously extended this offer in places stricken by a natural disaster and this is the first time they’ve implemented it company-wide.

