PHOENIX (CBS) – U-Haul is offering college students impacted by the coronavirus free self-storage for 30 days. The company said it is trying to help those whose lives have been disrupted as many universities are switching to online-only classes and telling students to move off campus during the pandemic.
U-Haul is offering 30 days of free self-storage to #collegestudents who need to move due to #coronavirus. Limited availability. Act quickly.
Click to read our press release: https://t.co/TKDnhb7hdM pic.twitter.com/tundY0iFNe
— U-Haul (@uhaul) March 13, 2020
The limited-time offer of a free month of storage is for new customers with college IDs. Students can contact their nearest U-Haul location to get the offer.
U-Haul said it has previously extended this offer in places stricken by a natural disaster and this is the first time they’ve implemented it company-wide.
Learn more about the offer here.