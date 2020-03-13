BOSTON (CBS) – The Massachusetts Supreme Judicial Court is ordering new jury trials in the state to be postponed until at least April 21 because of the coronavirus pandemic. The order says cases where a jury has already been selected will continue until a verdict.
Coronavirus In Massachusetts: Latest Updates
The SJC also declared that anyone who has been exposed to coronavirus or has symptoms may not enter a courthouse.
“We are taking these measures to balance the need to protect the health of court personnel, those who visit our courthouses, and the general public, while attempting to continue court operations to the extent practicable,” Chief Justice Ralph D. Gants said in a statement. “This is a rapidly changing situation and we are prepared to take further steps as needed.”
Federal courts are already delaying all trials in Massachusetts that were scheduled to begin before April 27.
So far there have been 108 positive coronavirus tests in Massachusetts.