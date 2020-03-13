BOSTON (CBS) – The Department of Public Health announced on Friday there are 15 new cases of coronavirus in Massachusetts, bringing the state total to 123. Ten of those patients were hospitalized.
The Latest: Coronavirus Updates
Eighteen cases in Massachusetts have now been confirmed by the CDC and 105 are considered presumptive positive.
Of the cases, 94 are linked to the Biogen employee conference in Boston at the end of February and five are travel related.
On Friday afternoon, Gov. Charlie Baker prohibited gatherings of more than 250 people in the state in an effort to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.
The DPH announced the launch of Massachusetts 2-1-1, which will provide real-time COVID-19 information, resources, and referrals in multiple languages. It is open to callers 24 hours a day, seven days a week.
Dozens of schools in Massachusetts are closing for more than a week out of an abundance of caution.