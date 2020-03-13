BOSTON (CBS) — If you’ve got some Celtics tickets and aren’t quite sure what’s next, the team has some answers for you.
The NBA halted play Wednesday amid the coronavirus outbreak, with commissioner Adam Silver saying Thursday night that they won’t be playing ball for at least the next 30 days. That’s created a lot of uncertainty for fans who have tickets to games remaining on the schedule, with many wondering what will happen with those tickets if the season is ultimately canceled.
On Friday, the Celtics provided some clarity. Tickets that have already been purchased will be honored whenever the game is rescheduled. If the season ends up being canceled — or NBA teams end up playing in empty arenas — fans who purchased through the Celtics, Ticketmaster, Ticketmaster affiliates, or the TD Garden Box Office will have the option to receive a credit for a future Celtics game or will be refunded.
The Celtics have nine home games remaining on their regular season schedule. The NBA, NHL, MLB and MLS have all suspended play due to coronavirus, and on Friday, the Boston Marathon was postponed until Sept. 14 due to the pandemic.