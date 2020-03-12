CORONAVIRUS CRISIS:Multiple Schools Announce Long-Term Closures
ROXBURY (CBS) – A tractor-trailer truck crashed into a Hampden Street home in Roxbury on Thursday afternoon, sending the driver to the hospital.

 

Neighbors say several homes were damaged and they’ve been told to stay out of the buildings.

“I think a couple people was home. They had to …. They couldn’t even get out. I think their floors – part of their … floor is collapsed and they had to … like … fire had to get the ladders and everything and let everybody out through the back window,” said a neighbor.

No one in the house was injured. The identity and the condition of the driver are unknown.

 

