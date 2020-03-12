ROXBURY (CBS) – A tractor-trailer truck crashed into a Hampden Street home in Roxbury on Thursday afternoon, sending the driver to the hospital.
A tech rescue response at approximately 1:20 for a truck into the building at 137 Hampden St. Rox the driver was transported @BOSTON_EMS . No civilians in the house injured. pic.twitter.com/hWlolIMtP2
— Boston Fire Dept. (@BostonFire) March 12, 2020
Neighbors say several homes were damaged and they’ve been told to stay out of the buildings.
“I think a couple people was home. They had to …. They couldn’t even get out. I think their floors – part of their … floor is collapsed and they had to … like … fire had to get the ladders and everything and let everybody out through the back window,” said a neighbor.
No one in the house was injured. The identity and the condition of the driver are unknown.