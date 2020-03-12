Comments
NEWBURYPORT (CBS) – Police in Newburyport are searching for a man who robbed a bank on Wednesday while wearing a medical mask.
It happened around 4:30 p.m. at Santander Bank on Storey Ave.
A man wearing a medical mask, camouflage jacket and sunglasses demanded money from the teller.
The suspect ran off with an undisclosed amount of cash. He ran through the parking lot, across Low Street and into the woods.
A K-9 unit searched for the man but he was not located.
No weapon was shown during the incident.
Anyone who recognizes the man is asked to call police.