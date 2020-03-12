CBSN BostonWatch Now
NEWBURYPORT (CBS) – Police in Newburyport are searching for a man who robbed a bank on Wednesday while wearing a medical mask.

It happened around 4:30 p.m. at Santander Bank on Storey Ave.

A man wearing a medical mask, camouflage jacket and sunglasses demanded money from the teller.

A Newburyport bank robbery suspect. (Image Credit: Newburyport Police)

The suspect ran off with an undisclosed amount of cash. He ran through the parking lot, across Low Street and into the woods.

A K-9 unit searched for the man but he was not located.

No weapon was shown during the incident.

Anyone who recognizes the man is asked to call police.

